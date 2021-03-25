STEVENS POINT – Gamber-Johnson, a supplier of rugged mounting systems for fleet and public safety vehicles, forklifts, and other mobility applications, announced this week that it is Great Place to Work-Certified.

Certification is a significant achievement for the company and uses validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven methodology. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

“We are truly honored to be Great Place to Work-Certified,” said Phillip Blair, human resources director at Gamber-Johnson, in a news release. “This significant achievement helps solidify that our organization’s collective efforts are working in making Gamber-Johnson a destination employer. We are extremely grateful to all of our team members, their families and our community for their support. Our goal of becoming the best possible employer is ongoing and we look forward to what the future holds for our growing organization.”

“We congratulate Gamber-Johnson on their Certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

