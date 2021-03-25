Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Allan K. Ziegel, 38, of Marathon. March 25, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, manufacturing or delivering amphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture, compound, convert, produce or store methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin; possession of a controlled substance; bail jumping

Bonnie Michelotti, 57, of Antigo. March 25, 2021: Burglary, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia

Austin J. Heil, 23, of Wausau. March 19, 2021: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, maintain a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia

Bryce D. Ellis, 23, of Kronenwetter. March 19, 2021; Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, bail jumping, possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psiolocin, carry a concealed weapon, operating while revoked

WANTED: Dennis D. Bourgard, 45, of Gleason. Arrest warrant issued March 24, 2021: Intimidating a victim/use or attempted force – domestic abuse repeater, battery, disorderly conduct

Edward L. Jackson, 24, of Rothschild. March 23, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked

David L. Flores, 31, of Merrill. March 22, 2021: OWI (4th), operating while revoked, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting or obstructing an officer

Cheemoua Vang, 25, of Wausau. March 22, 2021: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine

Edward L. Pollard, 42, of Wausau. March 22, 2021: Armed burglary, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, theft of movable property-special facts, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, carrying a concealed knife, bail jumping



James D. Whitley, 33, of Wausau. March 23, 2021: Bail jumping

Jeremy J. Powell, 31, of Antigo. March 23, 2021: Operating with a restricted controlled substance (4th), possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping

Justin D. Johnson, 20, of Wausau. March 24, 2021: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, operating a firearm while intoxicated

Matthew C. Burks, 33, of Walnut Ridge, Ark. Initial appearance March 23, 2021: Violation of the sex offender registry

Matthew B. Cagle, 37, of Wausau. March 23, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating while revoked, bail jumping

Kristen P. Vengenderen, 22, of Wausau. March 22, 2021: Driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent

Kevin S. Stadler, 45, of Wausau. March 23, 2021: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting or obstructing an officer

Maverick Weyer, 23, of Merrill. March 24, 2021: Bail jumping, retail theft, resisting or obstructing an officer



WANTED: Neng Vue, 28, of Schofield. Arrest warrant issued March 24, 2021: Sex registry violation

Nicholas Narlock, 33, of Wausau. March 24, 2021: Bail jumping – repeater

