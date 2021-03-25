By Shereen Siewert

Wisconsin’s fourth community-based COVID vaccination clinic will open in Wausau April 6, state health officials announced Thursday.

The clinic, which will serve all of north central Wisconsin will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays beginning April 6 at Northcentral Technical College Center for Business and Industry, 1000 Campus Dr., Wausau. The Pfizer vaccine will be issued to eligible residents by appointment only.

Initially, the clinic will administer at least 400 doses per day with the ability to do up to 1,000 doses per day. The number of doses administered will depend on how much vaccine Wisconsin receives from the federal government, health officials said.

The clinic will first schedule vaccinations for residents on the Marathon County Health Department’s waitlist. Residents ate 65 and older, educators and child care staff are being prioritized.

After those appointments are scheduled, the clinic will then begin scheduling appointments for anyone currently eligible for the vaccine.

Groups that are still eligible to receive vaccination (listed in priority order) are:

Front line health care workers, EMS

Fire department, police departments, and correctional staff

Persons aged 65 and older

Educators and child care workers

Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long term care programs

Some public facing essential workers, including those working in the food supply chain

Non-frontline essential health care personnel

Congregate living facility staff and residents

Individuals with certain medical conditions

To register, visit the DHS registry system online here.

The VA is currently taking appointments for the COVID-19 vaccination and is currently available for all enrolled veterans. Call 1-800-872-8662 ext. 66274 to schedule an appointment. To qualify, veterans must already be a patient of the VA Health Care System.

The Wausau VA CBOC is taking appointments for Fridays only.

Residents are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 two weeks after receiving the second dose in a two-dose series or after a single-dose vaccine.

For the latest information, visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or the Marathon County Health Department COVID-19 webpage.

