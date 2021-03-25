WAUSAU – Free food will be available March 26 at The Salvation Army in Wausau for those in need.

Five hundred prepacked food boxes from the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program will be available from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. or until supplies last via the drive-through at The Salvation Army, 202 Callon St.

The food boxes include meat, dairy and produce. There are no income requirements or restrictions other than one box per Marathon County household.

Recipients are instructed to drive on Second Avenue from the north and when directed, drive behind The Salvation Army Social Services building at 202 Callon St. and collect the groceries. Those who plan to pick up a box of food for another household that cannot be present need to have a signed note from that household to present at the time of pickup.

Wausau Police Department officials remind motorists not to block intersections and driveways along Second Avenue.

The Salvation Army also has a free bread and produce giveaway Monday through Friday, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and food pantry, available Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m., via the Callon Street entrance. Masks and gloves are provided and required. There are no income requirements or restrictions on the number of times people can receive the free bread and produce per week, but it is as supplies last. No advance appointment is necessary.

Visit sawausau.org for more detailed program information or call 715-845-4272.

