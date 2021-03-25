WAUSAU – Pitchers Bobby Vath and Nate Madej will return to the Wisconsin Woodchucks for another season of Northwoods League Summer Collegiate Baseball, the baseball team announced today.

Nate Madej

Madej, a sophomore at Florida Southern College, lead the Woodchucks in strikeouts during the 2020 season with 52 in 41 innings pitched, which was the most innings pitched of any Woodchuck, earning him an ERA of 3.95, the Woodchucks said. During his first season playing for the Florida Southern College Mocs, he already has 12 strikeouts in only eight innings on the bump with a 3.38 ERA. Prior to this season he had a 2.05 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 30.2 innings for Florida Southwestern.

Bobby Vath

Vath was the pitcher with the third most appearances and strikeouts on the 2020 Wisconsin Woodchucks. Vath is off to a solid spring start this spring with the Arizona Western College Matadors. He has already started five games, spent 36 innings on the mound with 44 strikeouts and has a 2.75 ERA, the Woodchucks said. Vath spent his freshman season playing for the University of Rhode Island.

The Woodchucks’ home opener is June 1.

