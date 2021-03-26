Wausau Pilot & Review

For a fresh, fruity burst of spring sunshine in a glass, try the orange margarita at The Palms Supper Club, a specialty cocktail created by Penny Borchardt. It’s our cocktail of the week, and one you won’t regret trying.

Fresh Orange Margarita

2 oz. Tequila

1 o z. Grand Marine r

r 3 oz. Orange juice

1 oz. Lime juice

Salt, for the rim of the glass

Slice of lime

To create this drink, dip an iced pint glass in salt, then pour all liquids into a shaker filled with ice and shake to combine. Serve over ice and garnish with a lime.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

Like this: Like Loading...