For a fresh, fruity burst of spring sunshine in a glass, try the orange margarita at The Palms Supper Club, a specialty cocktail created by Penny Borchardt. It’s our cocktail of the week, and one you won’t regret trying.
Fresh Orange Margarita
- 2 oz. Tequila
- 1 oz. Grand Mariner
- 3 oz. Orange juice
- 1 oz. Lime juice
- Salt, for the rim of the glass
- Slice of lime
To create this drink, dip an iced pint glass in salt, then pour all liquids into a shaker filled with ice and shake to combine. Serve over ice and garnish with a lime.
For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.