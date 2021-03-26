(WAUSAU)-The Montgomery-Plant-Dudley, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 10 of Wausau made fleece blankets to be given to the veterans in Hospice.

The material was purchased with donations from the Thrivent Appleton Office.

Amanda Cottrell, a volunteer representative from Heartland Hospice, spoke at the Auxiliary meeting on March 16, 2021 at Bunkers in Wausau.

She talked about what the Stevens Point based group does for veterans throughout Central Wisconsin. Which includes providing a wide variety of therapists and other services and working with the local County Veteran Service Officers.

Amanda will be delivering the blankets to veterans in hospice

throughout the area.

Story courtesy of Mike Heilmann, Post 10 Marketing Representative

Photo courtesy of Auxiliary member Tracy McDonald

