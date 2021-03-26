By Shereen Siewert

A Stratford man allegedly connected with the December shooting death of 20-year-old Christian Schauer is now accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy, allegations that surfaced during the homicide investigation.

On February 9, 50-year-old Shawn R. Carl, was arrested on charges of first-degree intentional homicide and for possession of a fully automatic rifle after his son told police Carl shot the man in an argument over drugs. But those charges were modified March 8 after new information that shifted the homicide charges to Carl’s son, 19-year-old Jared Carl.

As a result of the new information, Shawn Carl on March 8 was charged with harboring or aiding a felon and resisting or obstructing an officer.

But on Friday, a judge found probable cause to believe that Shawn Carl sexually assaulted a then-12-year-old boy, a relative, in 2013. The alleged victim in the case disclosed the abuse to an investigator in February as the homicide investigation progressed and said the assaults happened at a home in the town of Eau Pleine.

During Friday’s hearing Marathon County Assistant District Attorney Patrick McMenamin told Judge Greg Strasser that additional investigation is essential before formal charges are filed.

“This is a delayed report case disclosed in a homicide investigation, which complicates this investigation,” McMenamin said.

The state requested three weeks to continue the investigation before charges are filed, a request Judge Strasser granted.

Shawn Carl is already being held on a $50,000 cash bond in connection with the Schauer homicide. On the new preliminary charges, Judge Strasser ordered an additional $25,000 bond with the first $5,000 to be paid in cash, citing the strength of the allegations and the threat of imprisonment should Shawn Carl be convicted.

An arraignment on the earlier charges is set for 11 a.m. on April 6. Shawn Carl remains in custody as of Friday afternoon.

