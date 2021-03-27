Photo courtesy Marathon County Public Library.

Adults can pick up a Grab & Go craft kit from any of the nine Marathon County Public Library locations from April 1-30 and make a eye-catching beaded bracelet or anklet. Kits can be picked up from MCPL Wausau’s drive thru any time it’s open, or picked up by appointment at one of MCPL’s eight branch libraries. Free and available while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

Photo courtesy Marathon County Public Library.

Children can creative and wacky sculptures with colored pasta after picking up a Grab & Go kit from any of the nine library locations from April 1-30! Kits can be picked up from MCPL Wausau’s drive thru any time it’s open, or picked up by appointment at one of MCPL’s eight branch libraries. Kits are free and available while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

The library will host a virtual reading with the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets on April 8 from 6:30-8 p.m. via the Zoom app. Poets will read from the new collection titled “Sheltering with Poems: Community and Connection During COVID.” Free. Registration is required. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

The library and Extension Marathon County will offer virtual classes on planting seeds indoors and outdoors, as well as transplanting, on April 8 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. and on April 15 from 7-8 p.m. Both classes will be conducted via the Zoom app. Attendees can attend the session virtually via webcam or by phone. Free, with registration required. For more info or to register, visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/10382.



Source: Marathon County Public Library

Like this: Like Loading...