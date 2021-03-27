WAUSAU – United Way of Marathon County will bring back its in-person Turkey Trot this year to benefit the Marathon County Hunger Coalition.

Registration will open online this summer, with the race taking place at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 25. from the Footlocker.com/Eastbay parking lot, 111 S. First Ave., Wausau.

The Marathon County Hunger Coalition partners with 17 food pantries, seven local grocers and numerous community partners to ensure food is widely distributed in Marathon County.

In 2019, the ninth annual Turkey Trot garnered 2,894 pounds of food. In 2020, 3.6 million pounds of food were gathered and distributed across Marathon County.

For more information about the race, follow the Facebook page or contact Ben Lee at blee@unitedwaymc.org.

