Response to COVID-19. For safe volunteer opportunities and safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

E-Cycling Volunteer. Good News Project is seeking assistance with its environmental electronics-recycling program. Volunteers are needed every Friday at 1106 N. Fifth St. in Wausau. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. If you have a passion for the environment and can lift items, contact Susie for more information at 715-843-5985 or Susie@goodnewswi.com.

Monk Botanical Gardens: Grounds Work Volunteer Help Needed. There are a variety of opportunities for people to get their hands dirty, digging into the dirt and helping to maintain garden spaces. Weeding, mulching, raking, planting and pruning. Contact 1-715-261-6309 or info@monkgardens.org.

Volunteers Needed: Catholic Charities Wausau Warming Center. Early morning volunteers needed now, for the Warming Center. 2 a.m. – 8 a.m. Contact Tracy at 715-849-3311 or trieger@cclse.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency. Please call ahead and arrange with the agency coordinator.

4 or 6 Foot Outdoor Banquet/Camping Tables Needed. Good News Project needs lightweight, foldable tables to use at events. New or gently used tables will be greatly appreciated. Contact Susie to arrange drop off or pick up at 715-843-5985 or susie@goodnewswi.com.

They Shoot. They Score! Basketball Hoop Needed. The North Central Health Care youth hospital is in need of a freestanding basketball hoop to use outdoors in the courtyard. Exercise and play go a long way! Contact Kathy at 715-848-4450 or volunteer@norcen.org.

More Donation Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

Like this: Like Loading...