By Shereen Siewert

A fire tender was summoned to the scene of a barn fire Monday morning where visible smoke is billowing from the structure.

The call came in at about 10:05 a.m. Monday to a property on County Hwy. N near Maple Nut Road and Hazelnut Road west of Wausau.

Additional crews were called in at about 10:30 a.m. from Edgar and Spencer for an engine, command and ambulance support.

Fire danger was moderate on Sunday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Fire danger is updated each day at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

