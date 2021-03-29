WAUSAU – Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany will host a listening session March 30 in Wausau. Constituents of Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District are invited to attend and will have the opportunity to submit questions for Tiffany to answer.



“I believe it is important for constituents of the 7th district to have the opportunity to voice the issues that matter in person,” Tiffany said.



If you go

When: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 30

Where: Northcentral Technical College, 1000 W. Campus Drive, Wausau Center for Health Sciences, Room 1004



