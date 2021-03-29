Ted E. Sanders

Ted Sanders was called home to Heaven on March 25th, 2021.

He was born in Wakefield, Michigan, on August 24th, 1968. He was one of the earliest premature babies to survive in the UP being born 13 weeks early, earning the nickname “two-pound Teddy”. His strength and resilience started at birth and continued throughout his life.

Ted attended Ramsay Elementary School and A.D. Johnston High School in Bessemer, Michigan. Ted was raised on his family’s campground, Alpine Campground in Bessemer, where he learned the value of hard work from his parents. As a child he enjoyed playing youth hockey with the Wakefield Chiefs, riding mini bike, and later riding his motorcycle. He developed a love of martial arts, training with ManTur Martial Arts. As a teenager, Ted served as a lifeguard at the Ramsay Park. Ted also became a self-taught musician, playing his guitar, and eventually forming a band with his brother and friends called, “Special Edition”, playing at events around the UP and northern Wisconsin.

After high school, Ted attended Gogebic Community College taking paralegal classes. Eventually Ted realized his true passion was helping others and he became a volunteer firefighter and a paramedic with Beacon Ambulance. His workaholic nature led him to study real-estate, getting his license and working with J.W. Huss, Inc. in Ironwood.

In 1990, Ted met his life partner and wife, LuAnn, while working at Grandview Hospital in Ironwood. Less than a year later, they would be engaged and married on September 7th, 1991. Later that year they moved to Wausau to start their lives together. Ted worked as a realtor for Coldwell Banker Action Realty, and as a senior associate for World Financial Group until 2003 when life changed drastically.

Ted’s difficult years started after complications from a heart surgery ro replace a congenital heart valve. Despite a massive infection and stroke at age 35, Ted beat all odds and pulled through. Even after developing disabling pain and memory deficits, Ted always wanted to contribute to the family, working part time jobs as a security guard and computer repair.

Ted is survived by his devoted wife of 29 years, LuAnn of Weston; three daughters, Kara (Corey Cherek) of Wausau, Molly of Rothschild, and Bria of Weston; and three grandchildren, Eliana, Rylan and Emalyn of Wausau. He is also survived by his mother, Inga of Bessemer; brothers, Detlef (Beverly) Liedtke and Mike Sanders; sister, Tanja Sanders; sister-in-law, Jill (Todd) Plath; mother in law, Mavis Lahti; brother-in-law, Todd Reynolds; and his neices and nephews, Mark, Derek, Melinda, Stephen, Dylan, Erich, and Sam. He is further survived by numerous special cousins who he loved dearly, and countless friends.

Ted is preceded in death by his father, Niles Sanders; grandparents, Edward and Catherine Sanders, and Erich and Herta “Mutti” Liedtke; father-in-law, Mel Lahti; and sister-in-law, Laura Reynolds.

Ted loved camping with friends and family, and spending time watching his children and grandchildren play music, sports, and growing. He never missed a 4th of July in Bessemer MI, and enjoyed the Packers and Nascar. Ted will be remembered for his laugh, sense of humor, and “friend to all” nature. He loved his family deeply and will be sorely missed.

Ted’s family would like to thank the physicians with Aspirus Pulmonary and Critical Care, Aspirus Heart and Lung, Aspirus Cardiology, Aspirus Clinics, Aspirus Wausau Hospital RN’s, CNA’s, lab, Radiology, Cardiopulmonary Lab, Cath Lab, Emergency Department, and especially the Respiratory Therapists for the compassion and care he received for so many years. We are a family.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 630 Adams Street, Wausau. Social distancing and masks will be observed. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service; all at the church. Rev. Dr. Niveen Sarras of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wausau, and Pastor Dan MacDonald of Highland Community Church, Weston, will officiate. A reception will follow the service at Dale’s Weston Lanes.

Ted’s service will be live streamed and made available for future viewing on his obituary page at www.brainardfuneral.com.

Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Martha L. Lenzen

Martha (Marty) L. Lenzen, 67 passed away peacefully March 28th, 2021. Marty was born March 16th, 1954 to Roman and Martha (Commerer) Lenzen.

She is survived by her daughter, Tina (Frank) Marchel, grandchildren Joseph John and Meghan Lynne, also soon to be great granddaughter Dixie Lynne, brothers Fritz, Lenny (Val), Andy (Peggy), sister in law MaryAnn Lenzen, and close friend Theresa Herlitz.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Mary, Ruth and Rose, brother Tom, and sister in law Judy Lenzen.

The family wishes to thank many staff at North Ridge, Ascension and Hopsice for taking care of Marty. Due to Marty’s wishes no funeral will be held.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolenses may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Ruth L. Bowers

Ruth L. Bowers, 85 of Wittenberg, died on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Homme Home of Wittenberg.



Ruth was born on November 14, 1935 in the town of Mosinee to August and Frieda (Ahrens) Gruetzmacher. She was baptized on November 19. 1935 in the family home by the pastor at St. John Lutheran Church in Mosinee. She was also confirmed by the same minister on June 27, 1948. Ruth attended Rock Ridge Grade School for the eight grades and then went to Mosinee High School, graduating June 3, 1953.



On October 24, 1964, Ruth was united in marriage to Alan Bowers. They lived in the Mosinee area and then moved to the farm on highway 153 in the Tigerton area in 1973. They joined Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wittenberg, in 1973 and was a current member.



Ruth enjoyed flower gardening, cooking, baking and was known for her ‘brown’ cookies and apple pies. She had a passion for quilting and spent many hours making them for Lutheran World Relief and family members. Most of all, Ruth cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.



Ruth is survived by her children, Barbara J. Bowers of Stevens Point, Robert M. (Heidi) Bowers of Birnamwood and Jeffrey (Kimmyra) Bowers of the town of Germania; grandchildren, Shelby (Erich) Schnell of Madison, Sam (Hailey) Bowers of Shepley, Dylon (Autumn) Lyons of Stevens Point and Lukas Lyons of Milwaukee; great grandson, Milo Lyons and nephews, Michael (Janna) Bowers of Wawzeka, Bill (Sandy) Bowers of Marion and Tony (Jeanne) Bowers of Sparta.



Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and son, John (both in the same year) and a brother Walter.



A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am, on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wittenberg. Rev. Sharon Fox Bogen will officiate. Burial will take place in Forest Home Cemetery, Wittenberg. Visitation will be held from 9:00am until the time of service at the church. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg/Birnamwood is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at SchmidtSchulta.com.

Jerelyn L. Knight

Jerelyn L. Knight, 85, of Birnamwood, died on Monday, March 29, 2021 at her home.

Jerelyn was born on August 13, 1935, in Birnamwood, the daughter of Carl and Laura (Schoenike) Lemke.



On June 5, 1954, Jerelyn was united in marriage to Duane Knight at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Birnamwood. He preceded her in death on August 19, 2014.

In Jerelyn’s earlier years she worked at Toburen Photography in Antigo and Employer’s Mutual in Wausau, while also caring for her family.

Most recently she was employed at Eagle Knit in Shawano. Jerelyn enjoyed coloring, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, as well as reading daily devotionals.

She loved attending picnics, going for car rides, and most importantly, spending time with her family.

Jerelyn was a member at the Congregational Church in Birnamwood where she played piano for the past couple years.

Jerelyn is survived by seven children, Randy Knight of Tigerton, Ken (Connie) Knight of Clintonville, Linda Laude of Shawano, Deborah (Peter) Holm of Tigerton, Judy Becker of Manitowish Waters, Jon Knight of Clintonville, and Brian (Kay) Knight of Marion; 12 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and one brother, Richard (Claudia) Lemke of Islesboro, Maine.

Jerelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Delane Parrish, and two son-in-laws, Daniel Laude and Larry Becker.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. Rev. Keith Laude will preside. Burial will be at Forest Cemetery, Birnamwood.

Visitation will be on Saturday from 9 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

