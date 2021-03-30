LAND O’ LAKES – LOLA Arts / Land O’ Lakes Arts is accepting applications for summer teaching internships in the areas of art, dance and theater. Internships are designed for students who completed at least one year of college or technical school and have experience in visual arts, performing arts or creative writing with the desire to teach.

Summer interns will be mentored by Jennifer Anderson, LOLA Arts executive director. Anderson has been a teacher for 35 years, taught K-12 instrumental music and holds teaching licensures in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Massachusetts.

“Interns will learn to develop lesson plans and gain valuable hands-on teaching experience,” Anderson said.

The Sandy Hardy Brown Art teaching intern will teach seven weeks of art classes between June 28 through Aug. 13 with a focus on classes for children ages 7 and older, with adults encouraged to attend. Art intern will be encouraged to assemble an exhibit of their own artwork to be displayed at the end of their teaching term.

Theatre teaching intern will be the creative director of a theater program and teach four weeks of theater activities ranging from acting, singing and dance to children between ages 7 and 16. Internship dates are negotiable between mid-June through mid-August and will conclude with a short live performance.

Dance teaching intern will be the creative director of a dance program and teach four weeks of dance to children between ages 3 and 16. Internship dates are negotiable between mid-June through mid-August and will conclude with a live short performance.

All teaching interns earn a stipend and have the option of free lodging in the LOLA Arts apartment during their internship. Internships are part-time with an estimated of 24 to 30 hours per week. If needed, interns may pursue other part-time supplemental income in the area. Applications must be submitted to LOLA by April 9.

For more information about teaching internships and application requirements, visit lolaartswi.com or contact Jennifer Anderson at 715-547-3950.

