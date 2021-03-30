By Shereen Siewert

A 39-year-old man is in custody and thousands of needles have been removed from a Langlade County garage at a home in Wolf River.

The discovery was made alongside a methamphetamine lab the suspect was allegedly using to manufacture drugs. A so-called “one-pot” meth lab requires only a few pseudoephedrine pills, circumventing laws passed restricting the sale of large quantities of over-the-counter decongestants, cold, and allergy remedies.

The Langlade County Sheriff’s Department and Antigo Police Department searched the man’s home and later called in members of the Wisconsin State Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and response. More than 60 one-pot meth production vessels, along with chemicals, fuels and medications were seized from the property, police said.

Thousands of hypodermic needles and other potentially dangerous items were removed by the CLEAR team. The garage has been condemned by the Langlade County Health Department.

The suspect who was arrested was taken to the Langlade County Jail and faces multiple drug and child neglect charges, officials said. One additional resident will be referred for criminal charges including maintaining a drug trafficking place, a felony.

The names of the suspects have not yet been released.

Like this: Like Loading...