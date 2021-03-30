Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

As a 55-year resident of Wausau, I’ve always been concerned that school board elections are not based on districts or wards. The current system allows that all board members could be from one region of the district. Equal representation is not assured.

The same could be said for political persuasion or policy orientation and that may be what Wausau voters face this time around. Three candidates appear to be running together on the same platform. They are supported by current board member Mr. Webster, potentially making a block of four who could vote the same way on important matters of budget, policy, planning and more.

We saw that in the Partner Schools controversy many years ago.

Schools are important to our community’s future. School board decisions affect most of our families and all of our taxpayers.

I would hope that voters examine the credentials and beliefs of each candidate individually in this election and do their best to ensure a representative and balanced school board.

Jim Force

Wausau

Like this: Like Loading...