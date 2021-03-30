Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

I have been employed at the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office in various roles and responsibilities for over forty years. For the last eight years, I have served as Sheriff. Throughout my law enforcement career, I have interacted with the Marathon County Corporation Counsel with respect to the protection of vulnerable adults and children. As Sheriff, I have had the privilege of working directly with Scott Corbett, the current Corporation Counsel, with respect to procurement efforts, drafting agreements between the Sheriff’s Office and other government or community groups and seeking general counsel advice and directives regarding legal actions involving the Sheriff’s Office.

I have found Scott to be easily accessible and responsive. He consistently provides sound research and direction. Simply put, I know that I can trust Scott’s advice. Scott received a well-deserved recognition when he was awarded a Marathon County Core Value award for Integrity.

Integrity is defined as being honest and having strong moral principles, along with a state of being whole and undivided. Scott is a man of integrity. Scott acts with honesty, honor and truthfulness. Scott follows those strong ethical and moral principles at all times, no matter who is watching or driving the argument. These are qualities we expect our circuit court judges to possess.

Scott has those qualities, living and representing them daily, which is why I encourage you to vote Scott Corbett as our next Marathon County Circuit Court Judge.

Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks

