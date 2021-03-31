(WAUSAU)-Natalie Lipowski is a member of Girl Scout Troop 7172 at St. Anne’s Elementary School in Wausau. Nicole Lipowski is her mother and third grade Brownie Troop Leader. Natalie has sold 673 boxes a of Girl Scout cookies since January 22, 2021, which is a personal record.

Her latest sale of 100 boxes was to the Wausau American Legion Post 10 for their veteran meals program. Natalie lives up to her Brownie Promise to help people at all times by helping our veterans. Girl Scouts, “Building Girls with Courage, Confidence and Leadership skills”.

Post 10 delivered meals with a box of cookies to the veterans in need on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. In the last 12 months the Post has delivered over 2,000 meals, cooked by Bunkers at Tribute Golf Course, to Wausau area veterans in need. Their plan has been to deliver the meals to the veterans so that they may remain safe at home during the present Covid pandemic.

The Post plans to deliver meals once a month for at least three more months. This is all made possible due to the generosity of our local businesses and volunteers.

The Post is looking for more volunteers to drive and deliver, assist with assembly and get additional items to accompany the meals. To volunteer to assist, contact Ron Covelli at 715-573-5639 or lightyear36@icloud.com.

Story and Photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann, Post 10 Marketing Representative

