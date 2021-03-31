The Humane Society Pet of the Week is a service of PawSau Pet Sitters, providing loving care when you’re not there. Learn more here.

Hi there! I’m Adelaide. I’m a shy gal who is looking for her forever home. I would do best in a laid back environment with lots of comfy beds and sun puddles for me to sleep in. If you think you could be that home, then you should ask to meet me. I promise it will be worth it!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

Like this: Like Loading...