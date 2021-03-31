Virden H. Morrison

Virden H. Morrison (Vird), loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather died peacefully on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Vird was born on March 9, 1927, in Wyanet Township, Illinois to Eva Mae and George Homer Morrison. Vird was attending Iowa State University when in 1945 he was drafted into the U.S. Army. After completing basic training he was sent to the University of Minnesota to learn to read, write and interpret Japanese. Upon completion of his studies, he was inducted into the Counter Intelligence Corps as a special agent and sent to Kobe, Japan. Returning home, he met and married Virginia Mae (Ginny) Slutz. As they were starting their family Vird was called back into the Army to serve in the Korean War.

Vird started his career with Wausau Insurance Companies in 1953 and retired in 1992 as a Senior Vice President. At Wausau, his vision, dedication, and commitment were recognized in his supervision of the design and construction of the World Headquarters Complex, Westwood Training and Conference Center, and many other corporate facilities across the United States. Perhaps Vird’s most famous project was building the replica of the famous Wausau Railroad Depot which became the iconic corporate symbol of Wausau Insurance.

Vird was an avid curler, golfer, traveler, and boater who thoroughly enjoyed his life in the Minocqua area and Green Valley, Arizona. Vird enjoyed delicious food and liked to end his day with a vodka tonic or two. Vird and Ginny took cruises all over the world including a cruise through the Panama Canal and they were on one of the first ships allowed into Russia after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Vird was always up for anything. He even learned to water-ski although he couldn’t swim!

Virden is survived by his children, Mark Morrison of Wassaic, NY, Rex Morrison of Wausau, WI, and Laurie Morrison Sund and her husband David of Dane, WI. He is also survived by his grandchildren,Kayle Morrison and his wife Jolanta, of Fairfax Station, VA, Blake Morrison and his wife Cagney of Sharon, CT, and Emily Quigley and her husband Connor of Mendon, VT, and three great-grandchildren, Zoe, Lexie and Wesley Morrison of Fairfax Station, VA, whom he adored immensely. He was preceded in death by his wife Ginny in 2004.

The family wishes to thank Maplewood of Sauk City for their love and remarkable care.

Virden H. Morrison was a true patriot who loved his country and encouraged and supported his family. He will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Restlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, Wausau, WI. Military Honors will begin at 1:00 p.m., performed by the Wausau American Legion Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Post 10 and the United States Army. Online condolences may be shared at www.helke.com

Edward M. Meyer

Edward “Sweepy” Meyer died Monday March 29th at his home in Wausau. Edward was 84 years old.

Edward was born September 27th 1936 to Edward and Regina Meyer. He attended Wausau High School. After high school Edward enlisted in the Marines. During his time in the Marines he spent time in California and Hawaii.

Edward married his high school sweetheart Sharon Litzer on November 10th 1956. Edward and Sharon had 4 children. Steve (Becky) Meyer, Baileys Harbor, Rick Meyer, Wausau, Barb (Rich) Rozella, Rib Mountain and Sara Meyer, Iola. 2 grandchildren Eric Meyer and Justin Meyer, Sister Bay.

After his time in the service Edward worked as a machinist. After that he worked for Canteen Vending. Edward enjoyed the vending business very much and eventually partnered with his lifelong friend Vern Michlig at Verns Vending. After his retirement from vending Edward began restoring windmills. Restoring windmills became his passion. Edward and Sharon traveled throughout the country attending many windmill conventions and events. There are hundreds of Edward’s restored windmills throughout Wisconsin and the bordering states. Edward was always very physically active and prided himself on being physically fit. Up until just a few years ago he did 100 push ups every morning . He loved biking as well as running. He took up running in his 60’s and eventually competed in some area running events and races.

Along with his parents and Sharon, Edward was preceded in death by his siblings, Gen (Harold) Busche, Alice (Donald) Steiner, Dorothy (John) Szeckeress, Esther( John) Emmerick Cora (Larry) Socha, Raymond (Rosie) Meyer, Leon (Bernie) Meyer and Beatrice (Earl) Radenz.Along with many inlaws. His sister Mae Allain survives.

After Sharon passed Edward was fortunate to find love again. Orlene Pavek shared many good times with Edward including the dream trip of a lifetime together to Hawaii. Orlene was very important to Edward and loved by the entire family. The family would like to recognize and thank Rick Meyer for caring for Dad for his last years. Rick did an awesome job and it is very appreciated. The family would also like to thank Jen and Interim Healthcare for her care over the last few months.

Edward will forever be remembered and admired for his very positive attitude. He always had a smile and kind words for everyone he came into contact with.

Arrangements are pending at this time.

Eve E. Kropp

Eve Ellen LaCombe Hamsing Kropp, of Plover Wisconsin, was rewarded her eternal home on March 20,2021. She was surrounded by loved ones and her pups at her request.

She was daughter of the late Wilfred and Janet (Powell) LaCombe. She graduated from Mary D Bradford High School and continued her education at Gateway Technical School to become her dream of being a nurse. She spent over 45 years caring for others, with most of that time working in nursing homes.

In July 1965 she married her high school sweetheart, John Hamsing. They had two children, Michael and Jorie. John proceeded her in death in January of 1989. She then married Arthur J Kropp Jr in October 1991. He proceeded her in death August 2014.

Eve enjoyed living in Wisconsin and New Mexico. Many day trips taken though the desert southwest were enjoyed. In the end, she wanted to go” home “back to the Midwest waters. She spent 18 happy months enjoying the Wisconsin river for hours on end. She enjoyed watching the Packers and was so excited when her great grandson Logan learned to cheer, Go PACK GO. She told everyone. Family meant the world to her, and as many pictures as she could get into frames and albums she did.

She is survived by many. Her daughter Jorie Gniotczynski, son, Michael (Jennifer), Granddaughter Corianne (Dustin) Downs, Grandsons John Arthur, and Jody John, Great Grandsons Logan and Luke Downs. She is further survived by sisters, Julie (Dave) Hird, Margaret (Steve) Koller, Janet LaCombe, sister in laws, Judy LaCombe, Judy Peacy (Duane), Joan McNeil (late David), Kathleen (Larry) Cochran, Alberta (late Peter) Hamsing, brothers in law, David (Carol) Hamsing, Tom Hamsing and 22 nieces and nephews and many many great nieces and nephews.

A very special thank you goes out to a dear family friend, Mary Aragon who helped keep her at peace her last months. Father Ed and the entire staff at St. Bronislava Parish who came right to the house, no matter the hour to help comfort her.

A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.

Like this: Like Loading...