Dear editor,

Today’s mail brought a joint political ad requesting my vote for three candidates for the Wausau School Board, Jon Creisher, Karen Vandenberg and Cody Nikolai. These past weeks I have seen the yard signs advertising the three together, evidently as “a team.”

This bothers me. I want school board members to be independent thinkers. In fact, the yard signs and today’s glossy ad bring to mind the notion of “groupthink,” and whether it’s at the local level on through the national level as in places such as Russia and China, groupthink strikes me as being questionable, if not downright dangerous.

Jerry Buerer, Wausau

