ABBOTSFORD – AbbyBank recently released a new digital banking product, a personal financial management (PFM) tool, that helps its customers improve their financial awareness.

“Knowing where money is spent allows you to manage your money more effectively. When our customers succeed, we succeed, and that is truly what AbbyBank is here for,” said Natalyn Jannene, assistant vice president of marketing, in a news release.

The new tool is one way AbbyBank is using data to better serve its customers, providing a seamless experience for viewing all their financial data in one single view. Features include budgeting, subscription tracking, account aggregation, auto-categorization and debt management.

Like this: Like Loading...