Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s Wausau-area featured cocktail is every bit as delicious as it sounds. With a blend of butterscotch and chocolate with vodka, this drink is sweet enough to be a liquid dessert – with a nice kick.

The recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Butterscotch Truffle Martini

3 oz. vanilla vodka

1 oz. white cocoa

1 oz. white chocolate

1 oz. butterscotch

1.5 ox. heavy cream

chocolate and butterscotch syrup

To create this drink, swirl the chocolate and butterscotch in a martini glass, then combine the remaining ingredients in a chilled shaker to combine. Pour into the glass and serve.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

Like this: Like Loading...