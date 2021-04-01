Wausau Pilot & Review
This week’s Wausau-area featured cocktail is every bit as delicious as it sounds. With a blend of butterscotch and chocolate with vodka, this drink is sweet enough to be a liquid dessert – with a nice kick.
The recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.
Butterscotch Truffle Martini
- 3 oz. vanilla vodka
- 1 oz. white cocoa
- 1 oz. white chocolate
- 1 oz. butterscotch
- 1.5 ox. heavy cream
- chocolate and butterscotch syrup
To create this drink, swirl the chocolate and butterscotch in a martini glass, then combine the remaining ingredients in a chilled shaker to combine. Pour into the glass and serve.
For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.