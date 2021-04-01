(WAUSAU) The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin announced that nine charitable causes have received Community Enhancement Grants totaling $117,420 in the first quarter of 2021.

Community Enhancement Grants address the tangible needs of nonprofit organizations and new initiatives that create a vibrant and livable community for all. These grants provide support for the arts, education, health, human services, and resource preservation – enhancing every area of life for people throughout north central Wisconsin.

“Our board is dedicated to being good stewards of the contributions that have been entrusted to us, and we couldn’t be prouder of the grants that we have made in the first three months of 2021. Being forward focused, we know these grants are going to organizations and projects that are enhancing our area each day” states Ann Werth, chair of the Community Foundation’s Distributions Committee.

The Foundation will award more than $525,000 in Community Enhancement Grants this year. The next application deadline is June 1, 2021. Historically, grants have ranged in size from $1,000 to $100,000, depending on the scope of the proposal. Applicants are strongly encouraged to speak with Foundation staff before applying. Visit here for more details.

