WAUSAU – Junior Achievement of Wisconsin will offer college scholarships to winners of a half-day business strategy tournament for high school students this spring.

The stakes are high as student teams compete to run a virtual manufacturing company during the JA Business Challenge. Their success depends on decisions students make about production levels, marketing, product pricing, research and development and capital improvements.

The competition teaches students about the decisions needed to develop a successful company and provides the opportunity to practice skills, such as critical thinking, strategic development and teamwork. The student teams with the best company performance in each regional competition win scholarships.

All 2021 competitions will be held virtually. The North & West Central JA Business Challenge is April 13. Students living northwest of a line from Florence County to Vernon County in Wisconsin can register at http://bit.ly/jabcnwc21.

Eight student teams from the North & West Central JA Business Challenge advance to the virtual state championship on May 4.

