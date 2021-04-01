Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

Aaron J. Pingel, 30, of Birnamwood. March 31, 2021: Bail jumping, carrying a concealed knife

Alicia M. Wienandt, 25, of Merrill. March 31, 2021: Forgery-uttering

Andre l. Kelly, 27, of Weston. March 31, 2021: First-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, receiving stolen property or firearm, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct by use of a dangerous weapon, possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, bail jumping

Andrew C. Washburn, 32, of Rhinelander. March 31, 2021: Criminal damage to property – domestic abuse repeater, bail jumping

Andrew J. Wolf, 36, of Wausau. March 30, 2021: Forgery – uttering, forgery – writing or objects, battery, bail jumping, disorderly conduct,

Dustin A. Clark, 36, of Wausau. March 31, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping

Drew A. Sazama, 27, of Merrill. March 29, 2021: Fleeing an officer, resisting or obstructing an officer

Connie Ayala, 28, of Phillips. March 31, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine

Calvin F. Morris, 44, of Wausau. April 1, 2021: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety – domestic abuse, disorderly conduct by use of a dangerous weapon, bail jumping

Bren J. Westerdyk, 37, of Kronenwetter. March 29, 2021: Strangulation/suffocation, battery, bail jumping, disorderly conduct – domestic abuse repeater

Dustin R. Novitzke, 36, of Wausau. March 31, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping

Jacob C. Notto, 20, of Wausau. March 29, 2021: Battery, bail jumping

Jeffrey M. Leitru, 25, of Prentice. March 30, 2021: Forgery, theft by false representation, bail jumping



Jennifer L. Spiegl, 46, of Wausau. March 31, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Jerome M. Brisby, 36, of Chicago. March 30, 2021: Fifth-offense OWI, resisting or obstructing an officer, operating while revoked

Oniver Padron, 52, of Wausau. March 20, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct – domestic abuse

Nicholas J. Teal, 28, of Merrill. March 31, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping



Kee Xiong, 29, of Wausau. March 29, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia

Julius D. Clark, 42, of Milwaukee. March 31, 2021: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety – domestic abuse, take and drive vehicle without the owner’s consent, disorderly conduct

John P. Garihee, 45, of Wausau. March 29, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked

Samantha M. Starkey, 25, of Wausau. March 31, 2021: Misappropriation of ID information to avoid penalty, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping

Thomas A. Bembenek, 24, of Stevens Point. March 29, 2021: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; throw or discharge bodily fluid at a public safety worker or prosecutor, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct – repeater

Timothy J. Polka, 55, of Mosinee. March 29, 2021: Intimidate a victim by use or attempted use of force, battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct – domestic abuse

Tyrece T. Lewis-Nathan, 20, of Wausau. March 31, 2021: Burglary, theft, criminal damage to property, bail jumping – repeater

Umberto N. Lo, 24, of Wausau. First-degree intentional homicide, bail jumping

Vianney A. Juarez-Leon, 27, of Wausau. March 29, 2021: Battery, disorderly conduct – domestic abuse repeater

