By Shereen Siewert

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help locating a man with autism who walked away from his home Wednesday and has not been seen since.

Jame Tyler Dietz, 29, was last seen in the town of Reid in the area of Tryba Road. Police say Dietz frequently goes by the name of Tyler.

Dietz is described as a white man who was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, red and black tennis shoes and a gray jacket. He carried a hunter green duffel bag and blue backpack and does not have a phone with him.

Anyone with information on the missing man’s location should call the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department at 715-261-1200.



Photos supplied by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department

