WAUSAU – Every 10 years, states undergo a legally required redistricting process that determines boundaries for the U.S. House and state representation. Wisconsin is undergoing that process now, and the stakes are high. Redistricting can upend the balance of power between Democrats and Republicans, with significant consequences for lawmakers and the people they represent.

At 10 a.m. April 2, host Shereen Siewert welcomes political scientist Eric Giordano of the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service for a discussion about the history and science behind redistricting, and learn why some local government officials are urging lawmakers to undergo a non-partisan, objective and transparent approach to creating our state’s legislative maps, while others question whether it is possible to be truly nonpartisan and objective.

Listeners are encouraged to call in during the program to share their thoughts and questions, or send emails to route51@wpr.org.

