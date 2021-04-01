By Shereen Siewert

The bicyclist who died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle on a Portage County highway has been identified as 60-year-old Andrew Frost.

Police say Frost was riding his bicycle southbound just before 8 p.m. March 25 through the intersection of County Hwy. HH and County Hwy. E when he failed to yield the right-of-way to an oncoming driver.

Dana Dresden, 67, who was driving a 2000 Chrysler Concord, was not injured. Dresden, of Stevens Point, was not cited in the crash.

Frost, of the town of Linwood, died at the scene.

