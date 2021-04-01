WAUSAU – The Wisconsin Woodchucks have added two players from Indiana State University as the team continues to round out its roster for the 2021 season.

Jordan Schaffer

Infielder Jordan Schaffer is off to a great start this spring, batting .260 with 19 hits, eight RBI and two doubles, the Woodchucks said in a news release. Schaffer has a career average of .280 for Indiana State, including a team leading .339 during the shortened 2020 season where he also started all 14 games at shortstop. In 2019, he was perfect in the field with an assist and a putout in two chances. He also finished that year with a .333 batting average after recording five hits in 15 at bats.

Cole Gilley

Originally from Columbus, Indiana, Cole Gilley, a right-handed pitcher, lettered in baseball at Columbus East High School. During his senior year at Columbus East Gilley went 7-1 with a 2.13 ERA, which helped lead the team to their first state championship game appearance. He also batted .336 and was second on the team with 26 RBIs.



The Woodchucks’ home opener is June 1.

