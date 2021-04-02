Every week, Marathon County Historical Society staff members Ben Clark and/or Gary Gisselman give a short presentation of a topic relating to the history of Marathon County. History Chats go live at 12:30 p.m. every Thursday, as a free, online broadcast through both YouTube and Facebook Live. Past broadcasts are also available for later viewing.

History Chats: Putting Wausau on the Map

April 8- Wausau Papers

The first paper mill in central Wisconsin, Wausau Papers started production at the Brokaw mill in 1900. In the decades since, the brand remains a national fixture in the paper world.

April 15- The Wausau Snowplow

Leave it to a north central Wisconsin city to develop an efficient and effective snow plow. For decades, Wausau Iron Works produced the distinctive Wausau Snowplow, which made it possible for people to navigate the wintery roads.

April 22- Wausau Homes

The pre-fabricated units developed by Wausau Homes changed the way homes were built in the 20th century. By mass producing and assembling these quality units, countless families all across the United States were able to afford a Wausau Home.

April 29- Wausau Insurance

From its early roots as the first company to issue a workers compensation insurance policy in Wisconsin, this local insurance company quickly rose to national prominence, and taught people the correct pronunciation of “Wausau.”

For more information, call the Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750 and leave a message, or email us at info@marathoncountyhistory.org.

The Marathon County Historical Society and the Marathon County Public Library will livestream “History Speaks On the Air: Stories Seldom Told: Women and the Civil War” at 2 p.m. April 24 on the MCHS Facebook page and YouTube.

Brett Barker

Professor Brett Barker will explore the critical role women’s support and labor played in both the Union and Confederate Civil War effort. From home to hospital to factory, women influenced the course and outcome of the war in surprising and profound ways.

Barker is professor of history at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wausau and is chairman of the department of history and international studies at UW-Stevens Point.





