By Shereen Siewert

A 69-year-old woman was found dead Friday, the victim of an apparent ATV crash, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

Police were notified just before 5:30 p.m. that the woman had gone missing earlier in the day and was found deceased, a release states. Rescue crews and deputies then responded to the dead end of Holdorff Road in the town of Schley.

A preliminary investigation shows the woman was trying to turn around on the ATV when she accelerated quickly, traveled off the embankment and into the Prairie River. The driver was located downstream by a neighbor, police said.

The victim, who died at the scene, was not wearing a helmet. There were no passengers on the ATV at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

