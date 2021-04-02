Denis Tan

WAUSAU – Marathon County Literacy Council has announced Denis Tan as its new president of the board and Jodi Sagstetter as team leader.

Tan, who is the owner and strategic partner of Schooley Mitchell, joined McLit as a board member last year. With a unanimous vote from the board, Tan was nominated to be the president of the board. Tan assumed the position as president starting April 1, McLit said in a news release.

“With Denis’ strong leadership and entrepreneurial spirit, he will be able to guide our organization to a whole new level,” said Connie Heidemann, McLit’s executive director, in the release. “Denis will continue to provide advice to the board and staff, review of the organizational work plan regularly, and assist with fundraising and budgetary needs of the organization.”

Tan is an alumnus of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. He also is a board member at the Rotary Club of Wausau and the public image coordinator for Rotary International District 6220.

Jodi Sagstetter

Sagstetter has been part of the River District/downtown area for a number of years, working for Nicole’s Boutique. She also was a teaching assistant at Trinity, where she taught younger children (4k to first grade).

“Jodi has been a great addition to our team with her friendly attitude and happy outlook,” Heidemann said. “She is easygoing, and always willing to lend a hand to our visitors and learners. She draws from a pool of knowledge and experience based on her time as a teaching assistant in the classroom.”





