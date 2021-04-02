WAUSAU – While the college has had in-person learning since June 2020, Northcentral Technical College will transition to a more traditional college experience beginning this August with additional in-person offerings, events and student activities.

“At NTC, we believe in meeting learners where they’re at,” said Lori Weyers, president, in a news release. “For some, that means a traditional in-person experience and for some that means online learning through our innovative Virtual College.”

Learners will have the opportunity to choose how they take their classes this fall when registration opens on April 6. While NTC has 190+ program options, prospective learners can also choose from two new associate degree options including human resources and paralegal.

The college also recently announced a new delivery model – NTC Connect – which allows students to choose their desired class format (in person, online or Zoom) day by day or week by week to fit student preference and schedule.

“Providing a safe environment for our entire campus community will continue to be our priority this fall,” Weyers said. “We are excited to welcome more students back to campus and eager to serve those who prefer to maintain their current hybrid, blended or online learning.”

To learn more about NTC’s new programs or how to get started this fall, visit www.ntc.edu.

