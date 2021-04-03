By Shereen Siewert

The woman who died Friday in an ATV crash near Merrill has been identified as 69-year-old Cynthia K. Diesen, of Weston.

Police responded just before 5:30 p.m. Friday to a report that the body of Diesen, who had gone missing earlier in the day, had been located in the Prairie River. Investigators say Diesen was trying to turn around in her ATV but accelerated forward quickly and into the river.

A neighbor discovered her body downstream.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, police said. No other passengers were on the ATV at the time of the crash.

