By Shereen Siewert

The 35-year-old Merrill woman killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash has been identified as Stephanie A. Yonke, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department release.

The crash happened about 1:45 p.m. Friday on Hwy. 64 near Farmingdale Road in the town of Corning. Police say 20-year-old Colby man was driving his pickup eastbound on Hwy. 64 when he crossed the center line and struck Yonke’s vehicle.

Yonke died at the scene. The Colby man, whose name has not been released, was airlifted to Wausau Aspirus Hospital. His current condition is unclear.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit is assisting in the investigation.

