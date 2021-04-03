(WAUSAU) The “Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee” group honored and thanked Vietnam War veterans and presented them with a commemorative lapel pin and certificate on Monday March 29, 2021 National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The safe drive-through event was held in front of the Marathon County Veterans Service Office in Wausau.

In 2017, President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act that designated March 29 of each year as National Vietnam Veterans Day.

Living U.S. veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of November 1, 1955 to May 15 1975 regardless of location are eligible to receive a pin.

The front of the pin reads “Vietnam War Veteran” and “A Grateful Nation

Thanks and Honors You” is embossed on the back.

Commander Don Kozlowski of the Mar-Lin VFW Post 10203 presented the pins. The Post is the Commemoration Partner of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War.

Story and photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann

Director, Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group

