The Community Blood Center: Donate Blood. Schedule your blood donation appointment today at our Merrill location. Call 800-280-4102 or go to www.save3lives.org.

Red Cross: Phone Interviewer: Virtual / At-Home Opportunity. Do you enjoy speaking with interesting people? Want to volunteer from home? The Volunteer Screener gathers relevant information about prospective volunteer candidates while assessing which positions volunteers are best suited for. If interested, contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org.

Salvation Army: Kitchen cook assistant. The lunch meal cook is looking for someone to help with preparing and serving the meal along with preparing meals for the coming week. As the assistant, you would also cover for the head cook when they are out or have a meeting. The menu and supplies will be preplanned. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact Colleen at 715-370-3431 or colleen.hilber@usc.salvationarmy.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency. Please call ahead and arrange with the agency coordinator.

Wanted: Adult Bikes. The Neighbors’ Place program, Wheels Again, is a bicycle-refurbishing program. So take your old bikes down from the garage rafters and donate, to share with someone in need in your community. Contact 715-845-1966, ext. 306, or bettina@neighborsplace.org.

Boys and Girls Club: Game Room Needs. Games room supplies are needed: Ping-pong balls, new set of pool balls, new pool sticks, board games, card games and new playing cards will be really fun for kids and keep them learning while having fun! Contact Mao at 715-845-2582 or maot@bgclub.com.

Keyboard needed. North Central Health Care youth hospital is in need of a gently used or new keyboard. Contact Kathy at 715-848-4450 or volunteer@norcen.org.

