By Shereen Siewert

WAUSAU – In central Wisconsin, there are a few solid signs of spring that we all know to look for. Temps begin to rise. Tulips start pushing through the ground.

But in downtown Wausau, the surest sign of spring is the appearance of a shiny red popcorn wagon on the corner of Third and Scott Streets.

Chip Winter, owner of Chip’s Popcorn Stand, popped his first official batch of the season this week, after rolling his iconic wagon onto the former First American Plaza and switching on the neon “open” sign. Business has been trickling in ever since.

Plenty of things have changed in the more than two decades since Winter started selling popcorn. A few years ago, Winter replaced the original wagon and roughly 10 ago he moved a block down from the intersection of Third and McClellan streets to corner of Third and Scott, where you’ll find him today.

But one thing hasn’t changed: the recipe of freshly popped corn drizzled with plenty of heavenly melted butter. If you’ve never been tempted to stop, you’re seriously missing out.

Trust me on this one.

