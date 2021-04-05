By Shereen Siewert

Granite Peak Ski Area in Rib Mountain is closed for the season, according to a news release sent Sunday.

The 200-acre ski area opened Nov. 25 and was the last ski destination to close statewide. This year marked the ski area’s 83rd season of operation.

Greg Fisher, general manager and marketing director, called the ski season “fantastic” despite the ongoing pandemic.

“Our team performed well, remained vigilant with our safety protocols and guest adherence to masking and capacity limitations really wasn’t an issue at all,” Fisher said.

In coordination with the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources, Granite Peak set a sales limit on peak days and kept indoor dining areas to a 25 percent capacity limit for the ski season for safety reasons. To accomplish the limit, the organization designated the larger chalet as the primary day lodge, converted the Historic Chalet into a hosted restaurant and added a large enclosed tent for skiers and snowboarders. Granite Peak sold out 19 times this season, mostly on Saturdays and during holiday periods.

“The online, advanced ticketing program really allowed us to properly plan staffing levels while keeping guest visitation to a manageable and more enjoyable environment,” Fisher said.

Guests booted up in the parking lot, kept bags in vehicles and limited inside time during busy periods.

Season passes for next season are now on sale with capital projects underway and plans for a Sept. 25 fall festival event to complement scenic chairlift rides.

“This season was fantastic, but I already can’t wait for next year and beyond,” Fisher said.

