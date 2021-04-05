By Shereen Siewert

Police are asking for the public’s help after multiple storage units were broken into at a Lincoln County storage facility.

The break-ins were reported at Anton’s Storage, 1531 W. Mohawk Dr., Tomahawk. Though the facility has a Tomahawk address, Anton’s is located in the town of Bradley.

Police were called to the facility after a passer-by noticed that multiple locks were cut off the units. Police have not said how many units were broken into or how much may have been stolen.

Anyone with information about the break-ins should call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726 or use the Crime Stoppers P3 app.

