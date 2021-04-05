By Shereen Siewert

A 42-year-old Tomahawk man is facing multiple citations after an ATV crash Friday, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash happened in the town of King and left a 46-year-old Tomahawk woman injured.

Police say the driver of the ATV was cited for first-offense operating an ATV while intoxicated-causing injury, first-offense operating an ATV with a prohibited alcohol concentration causing injury and careless operation of an ATV.

No names have yet been released. Police have not specified the severity of the woman’s injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

