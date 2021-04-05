Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

Congrats and kudos to Dave Svetlik of Kronenwetter!

Dave really nailed it in his letter to the editor. His paragraph about divisiveness points out who is really controlling us.

“We must soon understand that all of our liberal – conservative arguments about government debt and spending, taxes and regulations, social safety nets and healthcare, and a host of other divisive issues, are almost farcical in light of the concentrated wealth that now owns our government and that of most countries around the globe. Continuing to allow ourselves to be manipulated into these divisive squabbles keeps us from recognizing the true forces attacking our nations and communities.”

I agree with Dave. Now is the time to open our minds and join together to stand up to those who use their obscene wealth to control our country.

Barbara Geier, Wausau

