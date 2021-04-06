By Shereen Siewert
Weston voters on Tuesday chose three representatives to serve on the Board of Trustees from a slate of five candidates.
Barbara Ermeling, Nate Fiene and Hooshang Zeyghami were the top three candidates and will be sworn in later this month.
Here are the vote totals:
- Barbara Ermeling: 979 (21.96%)
- Steven Cronin: 831 (18.64%)
- Jon Ziegler 866 (19.42%)
- Nate Fiene: 889 (19.94%
- Hooshang Zeyghami: 877 (19.67%)
- Write-in: 17 (.38%)
Mark Maloney will spend another term as village president. Maloney ran unopposed.
Trustees will be sworn into office later this month.