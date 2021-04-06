By Shereen Siewert

Weston voters on Tuesday chose three representatives to serve on the Board of Trustees from a slate of five candidates.

Barbara Ermeling, Nate Fiene and Hooshang Zeyghami were the top three candidates and will be sworn in later this month.

Here are the vote totals:

Barbara Ermeling: 979 (21.96%)

Steven Cronin: 831 (18.64%)

Jon Ziegler 866 (19.42%)

Nate Fiene: 889 (19.94%

Hooshang Zeyghami: 877 (19.67%)

Write-in: 17 (.38%)

Mark Maloney will spend another term as village president. Maloney ran unopposed.

Trustees will be sworn into office later this month.

