By Shereen Siewert

Here are the results for Wausau-area races in the April 6, 2021 election. Winners are in bold.

For Wausau School Board results, click here. For village of Weston results, click here.

Marathon County Court of Appeals, Dist. 3

Rick Cveykus: 12,675 (53.59%)

Gregory B. Gill, Jr.: 10,943 (46.27%)

Marathon County Circuit Court Branch 6:

Daniel T. Cveykus: 9.864 (41.68%)

Scott Corbett: 13,770 (58.19%)

Referendum results for the Wausau School District:

Referendum 1

Shall the Wausau School District, Marathon County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $4,000,000 beginning with the 2021-2022 school year, for recurring purposes consisting of expenses related to maintaining educational programs and staffing, providing full pupil services teams at each elementary school, and other safety, operational, and maintenance expenses?

Yes: 6,000 (52.42%)

No: 5,445 (47.48%)

Referendum 2

Shall the Wausau School District, Marathon County, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $148,800,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school building and facility improvement project consisting of: district-wide safety and security, school modernization, building infrastructure, capital maintenance and site improvements; remodeling at the elementary, middle and high schools; construction of additions at Horace Mann and John Muir Middle Schools, West High School and Grant, Lincoln, Hawthorn Hills, Maine, Rib Mountain, Riverview, South Mountain and Stettin Elementary Schools; construction of a new School Forest Environmental Center; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?

Yes: 5,675 (49.68%)

No: 5,749 (50.32%)

Kronenwetter Village Board (top 3)

Joel Straub: 591

Christopher Eiden (Inc.): 543

Christopher M. Johnson: 519

Kim Tapper: 548

Rothschild Village President

Ken Merritt: 223

George Peterson (Inc.): 483

For results of additional races, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...