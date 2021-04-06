By Shereen Siewert

The Milwaukee Brewers will acquire two pitchers in exchange for Orlando Arcia in a trade with the Atlanta Braves, according to ESPN.

Arcia, 26, spent his entire six-year major league career with Milwaukee and had a .260 batting average in 2020. He signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Brewers in December. This season, Arcia, who largely played shortstop, had one hit in his 11 at-bats.

In exchange, the Brewers acquired Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel, both right-handed pitchers. Weigel and Sobotka will report to the Brewers’ alternate training site.

Over three seasons Sobotka had a 5.36 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 50 relief appearances for the Braves, ESPN reports. The 26-year-old Weigel pitched in just one game with Atlanta last year, allowing a pair of runs in two-thirds of an inning – his lone MLB appearance to date. His career has been slowed by a 2018 surgery, but his Double-A and Triple-A performances since his 2019 return stirred some optimism, with a 2.73 ERA.

The Brewers have committed to Luis Urias at shortstop this season and had been using Arcia at third base, where Travis Shaw appears set to play. `

