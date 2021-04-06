MILWAUKEE – Junior Achievement of Wisconsin received a $50,000 grant from the Otto Bremer Trust in Minneapolis, Minnesota, JA announced this week. The grant will support statewide programs that teach K-12 students about financial literacy, entrepreneurship and career readiness skills.

“We are truly grateful for the support of the Otto Bremer Trust, especially during a time when the COVID pandemic disrupted the way Wisconsin students learn and accelerated our work to develop online program delivery”, said Michael Frohna, president of Junior Achievement of Wisconsin, in a news release. “With their help, we were able to provide digital learning opportunities that will help students navigate uncertain times, reach their full potential, and create a better future for themselves, their families and their communities.”

The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in Saint Paul, Minnesota, that works at the intersection of finance and philanthropy. Created in 1944 by Otto Bremer, it is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

