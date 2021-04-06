By Shereen Siewert

A 2-year-old boy is dead after being pinned between the bucket and support arm of a skid steer at a Waupaca County farm, sheriff’s officials said.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Communication Center received a 911 call at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday and responded to the farm, in the town of Saint Lawrence. Police say the boy was riding in the skid steer and was briefly pinned.

The child was transported by Theda Star to Thedacare Medical Center in Neenah and was transferred to Children’s Hospital of Milwaukee, where he died of his injuries.

Names are being withheld pending an investigation. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Iola Area Ambulance, Ogdensburg/Saint Lawrence Area First Responders, Gold Cross, Theda Star Air Medical and Ogdensburg/Saint Lawrence Area Fire Department.

Like this: Like Loading...