Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Andrew and Ashley Schmidt announce the birth of their son Oskar Tollef, born at 10:54 a.m. March 31, 2021. Oskar weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

Jacob Pruitt and Gabrielle Rahman announce the birth of their daughter Xandria Jenell, born at 9:18 a.m. March 31, 2021. Xandria weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

Troy and Nikole Knight announce the birth of their son Sawyer Robert, born at 1:16 a.m. March 27, 2021. Sawyer weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

Matthew and Paige Ross announce the birth of their daughter Kate Nicole, born at 5:25 p.m. March 26, 2021. Kate weighed 9 pounds, 8 ounces.

Jacob and Amanda Thoma announce the birth of their son Deacon Scott, born at 12:36 p.m. March 26, 2021. Deacon weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

Spencer Seamans and Caitlan Rempert announce the birth of their son Mason Matthew, born at 8:19 a.m. March 25, 2021. Mason weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

Ryan and April Bembenek announce the birth of their son Bowen John, born at 1:36 p.m. March 24, 2021. Bowen weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

Anthony and Elyssa Treu announce the birth of their daughter Allison Elizabeth, born at 1:56 p.m. March 23, 2021. Allison weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

Brandon and Marisa Doll announce the birth of their daughter Amellie Clarice, born at 7:29 p.m. March 23, 2021. Amellie weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

Kevin and Patricia Unger announce the birth of their daughter Haisley Mae, born at 11:56 a.m. March 23, 2021. Haisley weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces.

Sam and Tabitha Erlandson announce the birth of their daughter Joyce Erin, born at 3:39 a.m. March 22, 2021. Joyce weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces

Jorden and Karma Nickolai announce the birth of their son Levi Elliot, born at 7:40 p.m. March 19, 2021. Levi weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

Like this: Like Loading...